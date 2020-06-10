Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DTEC LN) Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jun-2020 / 12:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.2332 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2492860 CODE: DTEC LN ISIN: LU2023678282 ISIN: LU2023678282 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DTEC LN Sequence No.: 68965 EQS News ID: 1067259 End of Announcement EQS News Service

