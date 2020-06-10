Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ELCR LN) Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jun-2020 / 12:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.7347 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 500000 CODE: ELCR LN ISIN: LU2023679090 ISIN: LU2023679090 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ELCR LN Sequence No.: 68971 EQS News ID: 1067271 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2020 06:08 ET (10:08 GMT)