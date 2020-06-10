Lyxor MSCI Europe Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CLEU LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jun-2020 / 12:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 23.8129 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 75000 CODE: CLEU LN ISIN: LU2056738490 ISIN: LU2056738490 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLEU LN Sequence No.: 68977 EQS News ID: 1067283 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 10, 2020 06:09 ET (10:09 GMT)