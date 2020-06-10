Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 09-June-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 274.15p

INCLUDING current year revenue 276.22p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 267.26p

INCLUDING current year revenue 269.32p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16