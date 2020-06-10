Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market segmentation analysis for a consumer electronics company. This success story highlights how Infiniti's market segmentation analysis helped a consumer electronics company to create targeted advertising and marketing campaigns for different subsets of customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200610005006/en/

The global consumer electronics industry is undergoing a rapid phase of change as leading brands are increasingly focusing on developing personalized product and service offerings for their customers. Also, with the proliferating marketing platforms today, making marketing and promotion more organized and targeted is becoming pre-requisite for businesses. This is where the real power of leveraging market segmentation analysis comes into play. Market segmentation analysis helps businesses to enhance customer retention, establish brand identity, better customer relationship, and increase sales conversion. Request a complimentary proposal to gain detailed insights into our services portfolio.

The business challenge: The client, a consumer electronics company, was looking to devise a sound marketing strategy to market their new digital cameras. Also, they wanted to understand their customers' needs and demands and categorize customers with similar requirements together. By doing so, they wanted to personalize marketing advertisements for different target audiences. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market segmentation analysis.

Having a comprehensive understanding of the market opportunities, trends, and challenges can help companies in the consumer electronics market to efficiently adapt to the market demands and succeed in the long-run. Our market intelligence solution can help you to achieve these objectives and ensure business continuity. Contact us today.

Infiniti's Integrated Approach:

Customer needs assessment to analyze the evolving needs and demands of target customers

to analyze the evolving needs and demands of target customers Customer satisfaction survey to understand the satisfaction level of customers regarding the client's product and service offerings

to understand the satisfaction level of customers regarding the client's product and service offerings Sales assessment to evaluate the market potential for the new product in the next five years

to evaluate the market potential for the new product in the next five years Customer segmentation analysis to group customers with similar characteristics and needs together

Business Outcome:

By segmenting customers into different sub-categories, the client was able to gain detailed insights into their customer segments. By leveraging Infiniti's market segmentation analysis, the client was also able to create targeted advertising and marketing campaigns for different subsets of customers.

In addition, with Infiniti's market segmentation analysis, the client was able to:

Increase competitiveness

Enhance customer retention and reduce churn rate

Enhance sales and revenue

Efficiently utilize marketing budget

Our market segmentation analysis can help consumer electronics companies to assess the changes in customer behavior and measure the effectiveness of a marketing campaign. Request for more info here!

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200610005006/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us