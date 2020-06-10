Anzeige
PR Newswire
10.06.2020
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 10

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the "Company")
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Date: 10 June 2020
Net Asset Value
The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 09 June 2020, the
unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:
Capital only: 4,259p
Including income: 4,285p
Enquiries:
PATAC Limited
Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com
