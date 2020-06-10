Neutra Corp. Reflects on Highly Successful First Half of Year

SUGAR LAND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / With the first six months of 2020 nearly in the books, Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) can look back on an otherwise tumultuous time in history with a sense of satisfaction and accomplishment. Neutra made significant strides towards its long-term goal of becoming a vertically-integrated company as well as paying off the last of its convertible debt.

"It's been a very successful start to the year," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "And we couldn't have done it without our valuable core of loyal investors. To those who have supported us, I say thank you. Next, Neutra's goal is to become a fully vertically integrated company. This means to have cultivation, production and manufacturing in our control. Over the last year, we have achieved two of those three steps. We have a fully operational production and manufacturing facility. Now we're focusing on the third step, which is cultivation. We've accomplished a lot thus far, but the best is yet to come. Stay tuned."

Neutra's biggest milestone thus far has been the opening of its new production facility in Houston. The site will initially be able to extract over 30,000 lbs per month of hemp biomass, remediate over 200 liters per month of distillate and manufacture a suite of end-user products such as tinctures, topical, etc. The facility will also service companies looking to white label or private label their own branded products, as well as farms that need rolling services.

The site has only been open for a short time, but it has already produced its first batch of VIVIS-branded CBD products. These have been sent to a third-party for purification and potency testing. VIVIS, Neutra's wholly-owned subsidiary, requires third-party testing and certification for all its products, a key differentiator between it and competing brands. Thanks to this rigorous testing process, consumers can rest assured they are getting top-quality for their money.

Neutra understands investors are naturally excited by the manufacturing facility's recent opening. Our production and manufacturing facility is located at 20813 Park Row Katy, TX 77449, however it is not open to the public. Any product inquiries please visit http://viviscbd.com.

Neutra Corp. (NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://neutrainc.com.

