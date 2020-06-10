Blockchain Holdings Ltd.: Blockchain Holdings Announces Corporate Name change to TraceSafe Inc.

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / Blockchain Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") (CSE:BCX) is pleased to announce today that it plans to change its corporate name to TraceSafe Inc. The Company will continue to focus on data and analytics and growing TraceSafe's wearable safety technology business, commonly referred to as "Safety Tech". In addition, TraceSafe is actively implementing additional Safety Tech solutions for Enterprise and Large-scale Venues.

Wayne Lloyd, President and CEO remarked; "So far, the feedback on the TraceSafe's Safety Tech lineup has been stronger than anticipated with governments implementing the Tracesafe technology as part of official programs and pilot programs. We are very excited to unveil ongoing product expansions into Enterprise and Venues."

In addition to the new corporate name, the Company will change its ticker symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange to "TSF". The Company will issue another press release in the near future announcing the date at which the new ticker symbol will take effect.

For further information, please contact:

Wayne Lloyd, CEO +1 604 629-9975 wayne@blockchainholdingsltd.com Alan Tam, CFO +1 604 377 7575 alantamca@gmail.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Statements in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on Blockchain's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business, operations, assets and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to expectations regarding the TRACEsafe technology, future developments in respect of COVID-19 and adoption of the Tracesafe technology by governments and orders of product therefrom. Although Blockchain believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, including the spread or containment of COVID-19, government responses thereto and the ability of the Tracesafe technology to assist government containment and monitoring programs. Therefore, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Blockchain undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.

SOURCE: Blockchain Holdings Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593373/Blockchain-Holdings-Announces-Corporate-Name-change-to-TraceSafe-Inc