

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Guess? Inc. (GES):



-Earnings: -$157.67 million in Q1 vs. -$21.37 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.40 in Q1 vs. -$0.27 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Guess? Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$118.91 million or -$1.81 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.88 per share -Revenue: $260.25 million in Q1 vs. $536.69 million in the same period last year.



