Today Ergomed held its annual general meeting (AGM). As expected, no new financial details were provided, although the executive chairman released a statement with a general business update. Q120 trading was good with 'solid overall growth in revenue' and cash generation 'remained strong'. In Q220, Ergomed continued to grow the order book across the business and maintained its 'revenue growth trend'. Its staff successfully adapted to remote working conditions and no employees were made redundant or furloughed. The H120 trading update will be released in July 2020 as usual, but Ergomed stated within its AGM update (June 10) that it is confident the results will be 'in line with current market expectations'.

