The Kroger Co.'s (NYSE: KR) media advertising business, Kroger Precision Marketing: Kroger Precision Marketing Launches Advanced TV Capabilities Through Integrations With Roku And Xandr

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / The Kroger Co.'s (NYSE:KR) media advertising arm, Kroger Precision Marketing (KPM), announces the addition of advanced TV to its portfolio of media solutions for brands. This capability is launching with two initial services: streaming TV through Roku® and addressable TV through Xandr.

As part of America's largest grocer, Kroger Precision Marketing (KPM) helps advertisers create moments that inspire purchase through targeted media. Through this new offering, consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands can activate Kroger's purchase-based targeting on advanced TV platforms and then measure ad exposure back to sales at Kroger.

The service launches at a time when many consumers have explored advanced TV options while spending more time at home. The large audience, combined with rich targeting capabilities, gives CPG marketers the opportunity to improve the efficiency of their TV advertising investment.

"It's more important than ever for brands to be engaging consumers on different TV viewing platforms. With intentional activation, our data science unlocks the full potential of advanced TV as a more effective choice than traditional broadcast," noted Cara Pratt, vice president of commercial and product strategy, Kroger Precision Marketing at 84.51°. "Responding to advertiser interest, this new service continues to deliver on our mission to create a more accountable media supply chain for the consumer packaged goods companies we serve."

Brands will receive custom reporting to measure media effectiveness beyond awareness metrics. Reporting can show purchase insights such as category share shift, household penetration, and attributable and incremental sales. This is the first time any brand advertising on Roku or Xandr will receive closed-loop sales measurement directly from Kroger.

"As the number one streaming platform in the US by hours streamed, Roku is helping advertisers plan and measure for a world where all TV is streamed," stated Allison Levin, Vice President of Ad Sales and Strategy, Roku. "Working with KPM will take this a step further with the targeting and attribution tools for CPG advertisers to invest more effectively and ultimately shift spend to streaming more quickly."

"Xandr's Addressable technology enables advertisers to deliver relevant messages to the right audiences across the leading national addressable footprint, with the ability to extend that reach ," said Drew Groner, Group Vice President and Head of Client Partnerships, Xandr. "Our collaboration with KPM allows CPG advertisers to build custom audience segments, understand sales attribution, and optimize performance to drive business outcomes through Xandr."

Kroger Precision Marketing is a leading retail media advertising solution. Powered by 84.51° data science, and Kroger's popular loyalty card program, we connect customers to brands through engaging moments that inspire purchasing online or in-store. Kroger Precision Marketing closes the loop between media exposure and store sales to make brand advertising more addressable, actionable, and accountable. Learn more at KrogerPrecisionMarketing.com.

