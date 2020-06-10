Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a brochure for more insights into our solutions portfolio.

With the advancements in technology, there is an unprecedented demand for electronic products that are portable or more compact. This trend has been a fountainhead for most of the 'smart' devices that we see today, such as fit bands, smart bulbs, and smart watches. As a result, over the years there has been burgeoning demand for smaller components and microscale testing of different components such as PCBs and ICs. Micromaterials testing mechanical equipment is used for micro-scale tests to measure fatigue, hardness, and toughness of the materials used to manufacture electronic products or devices.

Several challenges must be addressed to achieve market success, predominately related to customers' technical understanding and simplifying testing processes in the micromaterials mechanical testing equipment market. This includes:

Lack of technical knowledge for data interpretation

End-users lack technical knowledge related to the analysis and interpretation of the statistical data generated by automatic micromaterial testing equipment. In addition, a lack of proper understanding and awareness about new technologies such as micropillar compression will hinder the growth of micromaterial testing equipment.

Complicated and time-consuming processes

Measurement of mechanical properties on a micro-scale for materials such as thin films and coatings is complicated and time-consuming. Offering test equipment that can simplify the testing process and reduce time significantly by offering accurate results is a major challenge for micromaterials testing equipment suppliers.

Increasing outsourcing of testing requirements

Researchers and production managers performing different mechanical tests for quality control purposes lack training for performing mechanical tests at a micro-scale. Lack of training leads to errors while conducting a test, which eventually affects the data generated for analysis and interpretation. To avoid such errors, SMEs are outsourcing their testing requirements to third party labs for quality control, which might hinder the sale of micromaterial testing equipment to SMEs.

