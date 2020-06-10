The presentation was selected as Top Bioengineering Abstract and confirms CorWave's commitment to scientific excellence, which enabled demonstration of its Left Ventricular Assist Device's (LVAD) capability to provide durable, long-term circulatory support with high-fidelity physiologic flow

CorWave announced today that the latest results of its preclinical Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) development program are presented at the 2020 Virtual On-Demand Conference of the American Society for Artificial Organs (ASAIO), in the Top Abstracts session, available on the ASAIO website1

The presentation, entitled "In Silico, In Vitro and In Vivo Evaluation of the CorWave Membrane LVAD", given by Trevor Snyder, PhD, Senior Director, Translational and Clinical Research at CorWave, is available on the 2020 ASAIO Virtual On-Demand Conference. It was selected among hundreds of abstracts as the Top Bioengineering Abstract of the Conference, highlighted for its scientific excellence

The presentation unveils the latest results of the preclinical evaluation of CorWave's cardiac support device, validating the hemocompatibility, durability and hemodynamic performance of the LVAD. CorWave's pulsatile LVAD, based on the breakthrough wave membrane technology, is designed to overcome the limitations of the current continuous-flow rotary LVADs. The device's ability to restore physiologic pulsatility bysensorless synchronization with the native heart was demonstrated in preclinical in vivo studies. CorWave has achieved two critical technical milestones required to proceed to the clinical phase: a successful 60-day in vivo implant, with excellent hemocompatibility results2, and the completion of 6-month real-time durability tests of the pump.

Professor André Vincentelli, MD, Head of the Mechanical Circulatory Support and Transplantation Program at Lille University Hospital and a scientific partner of CorWave, commented, "CorWave continues its remarkable progress and reaches a major milestone towards clinical application with these 6-month real-time tests."

Dr. Snyder added, "The CorWave team has continued to demonstrate its ability to overcome the immense challenges of developing a truly innovative new form of heart failure therapy. These results build on our previous successes to validate that the CorWave membrane LVAD offers a viable alternative to rotary blood pumps while offering the capability to restore a physiologic pulse with low shear, gentle blood handling."

"Building a pulsatile, durable and compact LVAD has represented an insurmountable technological barrier for decades. Our team has demonstrated that we can deliver physiologic pulsatile flow from a compact and durable device. We look forward to working with our clinical partners to bring this breakthrough technology to heart failure patients," said Louis de Lillers, CorWave's CEO.

Dr. Nader Moazami, MD, Chief of the Division of Heart Lung Transplantation Mechanical Circulatory Support at New York University (NYU) Langone Health, commented, "CorWave's technology represents a major paradigm shift and advancement in LVAD design."

About CorWave's Implantable Cardiac Support Technology

CorWave's technology stands out from other LVADs currently on the market due to its physiologic design, which is enabled by its disruptive wave membrane. The membrane is able to generate a natural pulse, replicating the blood flow and pressure characteristics of the patient's native heart. CorWave's novel membrane pump technology is being developed to reduce complications associated with current devices and improve the care of patients with heart failure. CorWave was founded in 2011 by the incubator MD Start and is funded by well-known investors, including Bpifrance, Novo Seeds, Seventure, Sofinnova and Ysios. CorWave's R&D program is supported by the French Government through the "Programme d'Investissements d'Avenir." The company has secured over 35 million euros of financing and employs more than 50 people. www.corwave.com.

