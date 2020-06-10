IKOULA leader in dedicated servers hosting, managed services and Cloud Computing extends its messaging and collaborative suite offering, by announcing a unique and strategic channel partnership with Zimbra.

Combining open-source and professional features, this new offer available in four packs starting at 0.99 per mailbox and per month will offer businesses an economical and versatile alternative to what is currently available on the market.

"Containment has shown the IT limits of some companies, especially in terms of collaborative tools and messaging," said Jules-Henri GAVETTI, President and co-founder of IKOULA. "It is more than ever time to offer companies a reliable and effective alternative to the usual offers. By partnering with Zimbra, we enable our customers to improve their processes and increase their productivity, while controlling their costs in a sovereign open source environment.

Hosted in IKOULA datacenters, and working equally well with Windows, Mac or Linux, all Zimbra by IKOULA email accounts and collaborative suite include a large number of features, created to help companies better understand their daily missions and to facilitate exchanges between employees:

All accounts centralized into a single management tool

Creation of task lists, that can be shared between several employees

Office software, associated with synchronized and shared documents thanks to Zimbra Drive and Zimbra Docs!

Video conferences, internal chat, screen and file sharing available via Zimbra Connect

Scalability companies can easily adapt number of emails accounts and storage capacity, according to their needs and activity

For more details about this product announcement, please go our website

About IKOULA

Pioneer of the French Cloud since 1998, IKOULA owns its own Datacenters in France (Reims and Laon), as well as two subsidiaries in Spain and the Netherlands. Because Human Being is part of its DNA, IKOULA maintains a close relationship with its customers, and puts at their disposal reactive teams of experts, available 24/7, able to advise them and accompany them in their activities. IKOULA's teams are multilingual, in order to address the internationalization challenges of all its customers, spread over more than 60 countries on 4 continents.

