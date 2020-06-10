

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's jobless rate rose in March, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.



The unemployment rate increased to a seasonally adjusted 13.0 percent in March from 12.7 percent in February. In the same month last year, the rate was 13.9 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate fell to 13.2 percent in March from 14.1 percent in the same month of 2019. In February, the unemployment rate was 13.6 percent.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, fell to 24.6 percent in March from 25.2 percent in the previous year. The rate was 24.4 percent in the previous month.



The number of unemployed persons fell to 3.971 million in March from 4.544 million in the same month last year.



