Dyadic International, Inc.: Dyadic and Frederick National Laboratory to Develop Cell Lines for COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates Using Dyadic's C1 Gene Expression Platform

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / Dyadic International, Inc. ("Dyadic" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DYAI), a global biotechnology company focused on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 gene expression platform to accelerate development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines, drugs, and other biologic products, at flexible commercial scales, today announced that it was selected by the Frederick National Laboratory to engineer its patented and proprietary C1 cell lines to produce a number of COVID-19 vaccine candidates which will be utilized by the Vaccine Research Center (VRC) part of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), at the National Institutes of Health.

"We are proud that our C1 technology has the potential to support the Vaccine Research Center COVID-19 vaccine development program by engineering innovative high yield C1 fungal cell lines to rapidly produce candidate vaccines with increased immunogenicity and attractive manufacturing properties." said Mark Emalfarb, Dyadic's Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Emalfarb also commented, "In addition, we are grateful to be able to also work together with the US, EU, Israel, and are in other discussions with governmental agencies, biotech/biopharma companies, and funding organizations to apply our industrially proven hyper-productive C1 gene expression platform by helping to address the immediate coronavirus outbreak and be better prepared for future infectious diseases, pandemic, and epidemic outbreaks. We hope to turn this unfortunate situation into an opportunity to advance biopharmaceutical manufacturing to help speed development, lower the cost and improve the performance of biologic vaccines and drugs such as insulin, seasonal flu and other vaccines and antibodies to make healthcare more accessible and affordable to patients globally."

About the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research

The Frederick National Laboratory is a Federally Funded Research and Development Center (FFRDC) sponsored by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and currently operated by Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc. The laboratory addresses some of the most urgent and intractable problems in the biomedical sciences in cancer and AIDS, drug development and first-in-human clinical trials, applications of nanotechnology in medicine, and rapid response to emerging threats of infectious disease.

About Dyadic International, Inc.

Dyadic International, Inc. is a global biotechnology company which is developing what it believes will be a potentially significant biopharmaceutical gene expression platform based on the fungus Thermothelomyces heterothallica (formerly Myceliophthora thermophila), named C1. The C1 microorganism, which enables the development and large scale manufacture of low-cost proteins, has the potential to be further developed into a safe and efficient expression system that may help speed up the development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales. Dyadic is using the C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus-like particles (VLPs) and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, Fab antibody fragments, Fc-Fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins. Certain other research activities are ongoing which include the exploration of using C1 to develop and produce certain metabolites and other biologic products. Dyadic pursues research and development collaborations, licensing arrangements and other commercial opportunities with its partners and collaborators to leverage the value and benefits of these technologies in development and manufacture of biopharmaceuticals. In particular, as the aging population grows in developed and undeveloped countries, Dyadic believes the C1 technology may help bring biologic vaccines, drugs and other biologic products to market faster, in greater volumes, at lower cost, and with new properties to drug developers and manufacturers, and improve access and cost to patients and the healthcare system, but most importantly save lives.

