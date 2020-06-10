

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's industrial production declined in April, led by a fall in manufacturing output, figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



The industrial production index decreased 22.8 percent year-on-year in April with manufacturing output falling 23.9 percent.



Meanwhile, production in the electricity, gas, steam, and air condition, and mining and quarrying sector decreased 11.9 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively.



Capital goods production declined 32.8 percent and intermediate goods production decreased 24.0 percent. Consumer goods fell 13.2 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production decreased 14.7 percent in April. This was the biggest monthly decline on record.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

