Technavio has been monitoring the microbiome sequencing services market and it is poised to grow by USD 914.65 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200610005337/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Download free sample report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BaseClear BV, bioMérieux SA, Brooks Automation Inc., Clinical Microbiomics AS, Eurofins Scientific SE, Microbiome Insights, Molecular Research LP, Norgen Biotek Corp., Novogene Corp., and OraSure Technologies Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Focus on laboratory accreditations has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/microbiome-sequencing-services-market-industry-analysis
Microbiome Sequencing Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Microbiome Sequencing Services Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Research and Academic Institutes
- Direct-to-consumer Service Providers
- Geographic Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43023
Microbiome Sequencing Services Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The microbiome sequencing services market report covers the following areas:
- Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Size
- Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Trends
- Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Analysis
This study identifies developments in microbiome-centered therapeutics as one of the prime reasons driving the microbiome sequencing services market growth during the next few years.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Microbiome Sequencing Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist microbiome sequencing services market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the microbiome sequencing services market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the microbiome sequencing services market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of microbiome sequencing services market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Research and academic institutes Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Direct-to-consumer service providers Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End user
Customer Landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BaseClear BV
- bioMérieux SA
- Brooks Automation, Inc.
- Clinical Microbiomics AS
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- Microbiome Insights
- Molecular Research LP
- Norgen Biotek Corp.
- Novogene Corp.
- OraSure Technologies Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200610005337/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/