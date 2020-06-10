Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.06.2020
Covid-19 Schnelltest "Made in Germany" - Der Heilige Gral mit BMBF-Förderung
PR Newswire
10.06.2020 | 14:46
57 Leser
Sport Capital Group Plc - Posting of AGM Notice

PR Newswire

London, June 10

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT DEEMED BY SPORT CAPITAL GROUP PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED.

Sport Capital Group plc
(the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

The Company on 8thJune 2020 posted to shareholders the notice of its AGM in respect of the financial year ended 31stDecember 2019, to be held at 10.00 a.m. on 2ndJuly 2020. A copy of the AGM notice is posted on the Company's website at www.scgplc.co.uk.

Simon Grant-Rennick
Chairman,
Sport Capital Group plc,
London, 10thJune 2020

The foregoing announcement has been issued after due and careful enquiry; the Directors of Sport Capital Group plc accept responsibility for its content.

Enquiries:
Sport Capital Group plc:
Simon Grant-Rennick
E-mail: sgrelk7@gmail.com
Tel: + 44 797 325 3124

Mark Jackson
E-mail:
mark.jackson@jsacc.net
Tel: +44 1482 794654

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited:
Graham Atthill-Beck
E-mail: Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk
Tel: +44 20 7464 4091
Mob: +44 7506 43 41 07; +971 50 856 9408

Brinsley Holman
E-mail: Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk
Tel: +44 20 7464 4098; +44 7776 30 22 28

