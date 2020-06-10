AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD (GLDA) AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jun-2020 / 14:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD DEALING DATE: 09/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBX: 68.4106 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 38581872 CODE: GLDA ISIN: FR0013416716 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GLDA Sequence No.: 69042 EQS News ID: 1067503 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2020 08:16 ET (12:16 GMT)