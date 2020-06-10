Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.06.2020
Covid-19 Schnelltest "Made in Germany" - Der Heilige Gral mit BMBF-Förderung
PR Newswire
10.06.2020 | 14:52
Aker Solutions Wins Umbilicals Contract for the King's Quay Development

OSLO, Norway, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions was awarded a contract from Subsea 7 to deliver umbilicals for Murphy Exploration and Production Company - USA's King's Quay development in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The work scope includes 22 kilometers (14 miles) of dynamic steel-tube umbilicals and distribution equipment to connect the King's Quay floating production system (FPS) to the Samurai, Khaleesi and Mormont deepwater developments.

The King's Quay semisubmersible FPS will be located around 280 kilometers (175 miles) south of New Orleans in the Green Canyon area of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

"We look forward to working with Subsea 7 on one of the largest subsea development projects in the Gulf of Mexico," said Jonah Margulis, vice president and country manager for Aker Solutions in the United States. "Aker Solutions and Subsea 7 have built a collaborative and high-performing relationship over time, with a strong track-record of excellent project execution."

The engineering, design and manufacturing of the umbilicals and distribution equipment will take place at Aker Solutions' facility in Mobile, Alabama in the United States. The work starts immediately and the delivery is planned for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The contract will be booked as order intake in the second quarter of 2020.

CONTACT:

Media Contact:
Ivar Simensen, mob: +47-464-02-317, email: ivar.simensen@akersolutions.com

Investor Contact:
Fredrik Berge, mob: +47-450-32-090, email: fredrik.berge@akersolutions.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-solutions-asa/r/aker-solutions-wins-umbilicals-contract-for-the-king-s-quay-development,c3130757

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/aker-solutions-asa/i/aker-solutions-umbilicals-mobile-united-states,c2794326

Aker Solutions Umbilicals Mobile United States

© 2020 PR Newswire
