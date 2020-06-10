

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss engineering company ABB Ltd.'s (ANN.L, ABB) chief executive officer Bjorn Rosengren said that the company will focus on having a stable structure and profitability before embarking on growth. The group's mid-term financial targets remain in place.



The company's mid-term financial targets of a 3-6 percent comparable revenue growth per year, an operational EBITA margin of 13-16 percent, and earnings per share growing at a faster rate than revenue growth, remain in place, Rosengren said in an investor webcast.



The chief executive said the company will provide an update on the strategy, including long-term 2030 sustainability targets, later this year at the Group's Capital Market Day in November 2020.



The company is still facing challenging quarters ahead due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and a drop in the oil price. This has led to a decline in demand in the automotive and power generation end markets, while travel restrictions and supply chain constraints also have an impact on business, Rosengren said.



At today's event, the company's chief financial officer Timo Ihamuotila said that the company expects to complete a sale of the Power Grids business to Hitachi at the end of the second quarter of 2020. ABB remains committed to a share buyback program using net cash proceeds from the transaction.



A new operating model ABB Way is evolving from the current ABB-OS, which is on track to deliver the targeted $500 million cost savings, with the full run-rate benefit during 2021.



ABB said it will empower 18 divisions comprised within the four business areas.



As part of the ABB Way, corporate functions will focus on financial, strategic and governance activities in the future and have a reduced headcount of less than 1,000 employees worldwide, the company said.



