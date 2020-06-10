Navis, part of Cargotec Corporation, the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for leading organizations throughout the global shipping industry, announced it will leverage the solutions offered by startups, i4sea and Teqplay, as part of the Navis Smart Suite offering, specifically enhancing Navis' capabilities to provide port call planning and optimization for terminal operators. The memorandum of understanding to explore this relationship comes on the heels of a successful joint business project completed at the Rainmaking Trade Transport Impact program in the Fall of 2019, which gathered global startups and corporations to solve the biggest challenges in maritime, trade and transport.

"Engaging with these two innovative young companies is a great example of how Navis and Cargotec are staying in the front seat of digitalization within the container industry, by not only developing and providing their own solutions, but also collaborating with others and linking relevant third-party offerings to their portfolio to maximize the value for customers and the industry," said Tero Hottinen, Director, Emerging Digital Business, Cargotec.

i4sea's product i4cast provides highly accurate forecast data for weather, ocean and vessel dynamics related restrictions for any port call enabling higher and safer utilization of berths and sea passages. Teqplay provides port call event tracking and visibility solutions, including superior level ETA information, enabling easier planning and communication with relevant stakeholders around a port call. Both solutions provide clear complementary features for the Navis Berth Window Management, a cloud-based product that enables terminal operators to better plan and optimize their berth utilization in an intuitive and easy manner.

"The berthing process is one of the most important stages in maritime logistics. Yet its inefficient management can have a great impact on finances, not only of the terminals but also of the rest of the stakeholders involved, especially the carriers," said Ajay Bharadwaj, Senior Product Management Director at Navis. "As part of the Navis Smart Vessel Planning suite, our berth window management solution supports terminals and their customers in eliminating uncertainty when planning the berth schedule of a vessel. This enables the maximization of berth space, the increase of throughput and the reduction of cost per move. The solutions from i4sea and Teqplay complement what we already provide as a leading solution, and through this engagement, we can continue to improve service to our customers."

"Solving the complex challenges of the maritime industry requires close collaboration, and Navis, i4sea and Teqplay have the capabilities required to bring the industry to the next level," agree Leon Gommans, CEO of Teqplay and Bruno Balbi, CEO of i4sea.

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world's leading terminal operators and ocean carriers. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our customers to maximize performance and reduce risk. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis provides a holistic approach to operational optimization, providing customers with improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. www.navis.com

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimize global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2019 totaled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,500 people. www.cargotec.com

About i4sea

i4sea is a company with a clear purpose: eliminate uncertainties related to the impact of nature on the economy. The company took advantage of their +10 years of experience on operational oceanography and ship dynamics to develop i4cast: a smart system that supports decision-making by monitoring and predicting ocean and weather conditions and their influences on each vessel operation.

About Teqplay

Teqplay is dedicated to creating and innovating Port Call Optimizations in the Maritime Supply Chain. As a context broker, Teqplay provides information and tools to empower the shipping industry to make smarter and better informed decisions in both planning and execution. It aims to improve asset utilization, reduce waste in labor and fuel, coordinate operations and spot opportunities in time.

