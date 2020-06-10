Life-Saving Features Help Propel Wearable Technology to New Heights

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The wearable technology market has drastically evolved in recent years, in large part thanks to MEMS sensors. These microelectromechanical systems were implemented into wearable devices and promoted by the impact of daily smartphone use, popularizing such devices as fitness trackers and various medical monitoring devices. By segment, wearable technology is prevalent from healthcare to the military & defense sector due to its flexibility, accuracy, and convenience. Smartwatches, in particular, are becoming more popular, as manufacturers such as Apple and Fitbit have added health-monitoring features. For example, Apple features a fall detection app and an EKG monitor to the Apple Watch Series 4, while Fitbit has added a feature to detect sleep apnea. Overall, the wearable technology market was valued at USD 27.91 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 74.03 Billion by 2025 while exhibiting a CAGR of 17.65% over the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, according to a report by Mordor Intelligence. Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), Smith & Nephew plc (NASDAQ: SNN), Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX)

The emergence of medical devices that help consumers monitor their vital signs has also attracted the FDA's attention. According to MedCity News, Courtney Lias, Director of the Division of Chemistry and Toxicology Devices Office, part of FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health, spoke strongly in support of developing interoperable devices that could wirelessly communicate, not only with each other but with other digital apps. "We want to incentivize interoperability and open systems through optimized regulatory pathways," Lias said, noting that the agency has taken two regulatory actions to create a "pathway for devices to become integrated with each other including apps."

Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) announced breaking news yesterday that, "the Company is set to join the small cap Russell 2000 Index and the broad-market Russell 3000 Index at the conclusion of this year's reconstitution of the Russell stock indexes, effective after the U.S. stock market opens on Monday, June 29, 2020, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 5, 2020.

'Inclusion in the Russell Indexes is an important milestone and will increase the overall awareness and exposure of our stock within the investment community,' stated Dr. Faz Chowdhury, CEO of Nemaura. 'Broader exposure to the investment community comes at an ideal time for Nemaura as we move forward with product sales in the coming months and quarters.'

The annual reconstitution of the broad-market Russell 3000 Index captures 3,000 of the largest U.S. stocks, ranking them by total market capitalization. The largest 1,000 companies in this ranking comprise the Russell 1000 Index and the next 2,000 companies constitute the Russell 2000 Index, which together comprise the Russell 3000 Index. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell US Indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes. Based on its market capitalization, the Company qualified for membership in the Russell 2000 index, which means automatic inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. Membership remains in effect for one year until the next annual reconstitution.

Russell US Indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider, and are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as the basis for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. FTSE Russell reports that approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell US Indexes. For more information on the Russell 3000 Index and Russell 2000 Index and the Russell US Indexes reconstitution, visit the "Russell Reconstitution" section at FTSE Russell website."

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) announced earlier this year that four real-world data abstracts are being presented during the 13th Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) in Madrid. The new data show that users of the FreeStyle Libre system have improved glucose control, increased time in target glucose range, and decreased time in hyperglycemia (high glucose levels) and hypoglycemia (low glucose levels), as well as reduced HbA1Ci, (average glucose levels over a three month period). "As the world leader in sensor-based glucose monitoring with more than two million users, Abbott's FreeStyle Libre system has an unmatched body of real-world evidence supporting its clinical benefits," said Mahmood Kazemi, M.D., divisional vice president, global medical and scientific affairs, and chief medical officer, Diabetes Care, Abbott. "Time and time again, we've seen meaningful data that reaffirm our technology's direct impact in achieving better health outcomes for people with diabetes - and the findings at ATTD underscore how we're continuing to transform people's lives."

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) announced earlier this year the CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark for Percept PC neurostimulator; it is the only Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) system to be launched in the European Union (EU) with BrainSense technology that can sense and record brain signals while delivering therapy to patients with neurologic disorders, such as Parkinson's disease. "DBS is proven to significantly improve motor function in people with Parkinson's disease compared to standard medication alone - but with currently-available systems, physicians need to make therapeutic decisions mostly based on clinical assessments and patient-reported information," said Professor Andrea Kühn, Head of Movement Disorders and Neuromodulation, Charité University Hospital, Berlin. "Percept PC with BrainSense technology is a game changer. Patients and their care teams will have objective patient-specific brain signal data - including data recorded outside the clinic in patients' everyday lives. With this technology, doctors could tailor therapy more precisely to the individual needs of each patient based on data from neuronal activity."

Smith & Nephew plc (NASDAQ: SNN) announced earlier this year the U.S. launch of the new PICO 14 Single Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy System (sNPWT) which has a pump duration of up to 14 days. The new pump builds on the features and advantages of previous PICO sNPWT variants, and comes with an enhanced pump which requires less user intervention. 14 days of therapy may be particularly relevant for patients where both the risk of surgical site complications (SSCs) and the consequence of obtaining them are high, such as cardiothoracic surgery and abdominal surgery. Complications following coronary artery bypass graft surgery (CABG) can devastate patient lives, with up to a 35% in hospital mortality rate associated with deep sternal wound infections and mediastinitis and length of stay as long as 23 days per patient, which incurs substantial healthcare associated costs.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. In its 2017 Sustainability Performance Update report the company indicated that it focuses on four key strategic areas that support the company's 2020 Sustainability Goals. Highlights in the report include prospects on innovation, as the company claims that it continues to pioneer new, relevant ways to impact the quality of care for both customers and health care systems, including redefining medication management technologies; identifying the tools needed to support disease diagnosis and treatment; as well as developing new technologies that provide more advanced "wearable" drug delivery devices and diabetes management applications.

