Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 631 internationalen Medien
Covid-19 Schnelltest "Made in Germany" - Der Heilige Gral mit BMBF-Förderung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Frankfurt
10.06.20
08:08 Uhr
0,335 Euro
-0,003
-0,89 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.06.2020 | 15:05
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Klaipedos Nafta: Regarding Social Responsibility Report

AB Klaipedos Nafta (further - KN), operator of the oil and liquefied natural gas terminals, prepared Social Responsibility Report of 2019. Report is prepared following the international Global Reporting Standards (GRI).

For more information regarding KN social responsibility, please contact Orinta Barkauskaite, KN Head of Communication, ph. +370 611 279 85.


ATTACHED: Social Responsibility Report of 2019.


Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.


Attachment

  • KN CSR report for 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1385a521-e4c4-45d6-a789-0f9560f7380b)
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.