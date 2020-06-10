

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately higher.



The Fed announcement is likely to be in the highlight on Wednesday, overshadowing a report on consumer price inflation. Investors are keenly waiting for the central bank's assessment of the economic outlook.



Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading down.



As of 8.20 am ET, the Dow futures were up 39.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 9.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 77.25 points.



The U.S. major indices closed broadly lower on Tuesday. The Nasdaq closed up 29.01 points or 0.3 percent at 9,953.75. Meanwhile, the Dow slumped 300.14 points or 1.1 percent to 27,272.30 and the S&P 500 slid 25.21 points or 0.8 percent at 3,207.18.



On the economic front, the Fed Chair Press Conference is expected at 2.30 pm ET. Treasury Budget announcement will be at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $602 billion, compared to a deficit of $727.9 billion in the prior month. The FOMC meeting announcement is scheduled at 2.00 pm ET. The Consensus is for 0.125 percent.



On Thursday, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 1,565K, while it was 1,877K in the prior week. The Labor Department's Producer Price Index or PPI for May will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.1 percent, while it was down 1.3 percent in the prior month.



Fed Balance Sheet for the week and the Fed Money Supply for the week will be published at 4.30 pm ET on Thursday.



Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Wednesday. Chinese shares ended lower after the release of inflation data. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 12.36 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,943.75, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index ended marginally lower at 25,049.73.



Japanese shares ended on a mixed note ahead of the Fed announcement. The Nikkei 225 Index rose 33.92 points, or 0.2 percent, to 23,124.95, while the broader Topix closed 0.2 percent lower at 1,624.71.



Australian markets ended marginally higher to extend gains for the seventh straight session. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index inched up by 3.50 points, 0.1 percent, to 6,148.40, while the broader All Ordinaries Index ended up 6.40 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,269.30.



European shares are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is losing 7.57 points or 0.15 percent. DAX of Germany is down 3.51 points or 0.02 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 11.43 points or 0.18 percent. Swiss Market Index is declining 20.95 points or 0.21 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.057 percent.



