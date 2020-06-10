

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) said that novel antibody drug conjugate ABBV-3373 showed improvement in disease activity in Phase 2a study of patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis.



The company said that the data showed the clinical activity of ABBV-3373 and supported advancing the development of the platform in rheumatoid arthritis and initiating clinical studies in other immune-mediated diseases.



ABBV-3373 is an investigational novel antibody drug conjugate or ADC comprised of an anti-tumor necrosis factor and a proprietary Glucocorticoid Receptor Modulator.



In this study, the safety profile of ABBV-3373 was generally similar to the known safety profile of adalimumab, the company said.



In addition, evaluations of serum cortisol levels over 12 weeks indicate that ABBV-3373 showed no systemic glucocorticoid effects.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

