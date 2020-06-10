The Newswire Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour (EMA GT) combines powerful software and expert consulting to help companies produce and distribute concise messaging during the COVID-19 crisis.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the rise of video conferencing software, remote workspaces, and dislocated workers. Communication has arguably never been as important as it is today in the year 2020. Companies in every major industry are in serious need of reliable media, marketing and communications software - from small private agencies to major, publicly-traded corporations.

To Help Rebound from Coronavirus, Companies Trust Newswire to Launch Media and Marketing Campaigns

Newswire, which was recently ranked as a top press release distribution platform for ease-of-use by G2 Crowd, is offering the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour to effectively help customers distribute their company news to clients, investors, and the general public. Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Strategists work alongside corporate teams to help deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time, through the right medium.

"The EMA GT is great for any brand looking for a way to share vital company news to targeted audiences in a quick and efficient manner," said Anthony Santiago, Newswire's VP of Marketing.

As many Americans look to return to work and shop in-person at various retail locations that are partially reopening around the country, the Newswire team is ready to assist brands in managing the campaigns that are to come in the next few months. Newswire team members have recently worked with a variety of customers that are heavily involved in the business services sector, including Clarity Online, a Seattle-based SEO agency.

"We're quite happy with the Newswire service," said Shane Griffiths, co-founder of Clarity Online.

"I really like the dashboard experience a lot better than some of the other platforms in the market. It feels more modern, and I think that is important. Having a good modern design and analytics built-in, as well as being able to connect to additional analytics data, makes it a lot easier to use than other services."

The Guided Tour has helped business providers adjust their media, marketing, and communications campaigns during the COVID-19 crisis. Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Strategists manage all media pitching and distribution processes to maximize efficiency and to reduce the stress for companies' in-house media and marketing teams.

While tech companies are facing crowded news cycles, Newswire's EMA GT provides an integrated approach using media and marketing communications to keep the public and media well-informed. Experts say the economic recovery is slated to take years, but the GT's year-long roadmap provides customers peace of mind that their narrative to navigate the current crisis can be heard by many to support sales and communication efforts.

