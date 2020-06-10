Yowie Group Donates Chocolate and Gummy Products to Aid in Relief for Frontline Workers and COVID-19 Patients

Confectionary Brand Contributes Product to Healthcare Personnel Working Around the Clock to Aid in Pandemic

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / Yowie Group, a confectionary company bringing families sweet treats combined with an educational experience, today announced their donation of nearly 10,000 treats to healthcare centers across the country. Over the past several months, Yowie has made donations to numerous children's hospitals, shelters and medical centers to show their support and admiration for frontline healthcare workers and patients.

Yowie began coordinating with hospitals and shelters in early May to donate their products, including 'surprise inside' chocolate eggs, gummies and bites. The company's ultimate goal was to give healthcare workers and patients a sweet treat to help them through long and exhausting shifts while standing on the fronts lines to help communities and patients fight this virus.

"Our company has always been about bringing a smile to children's faces through our variety of products and we wanted to extend this to our frontline workers and their patients during this challenging time," said Cynthia Thayer, CMO of Yowie Group. "Enjoying a quick sweet treat or the ability to offer one to a young patient while working around the clock to save lives is something we knew we could provide in supporting our essential workers."

Yowie donated thousands of products to Arkansas Children's Northwest Hospital in Springdale, Arkansas, Misericordia Home in Chicago, Mercy Hospital Northwest in Rogers, Arkansas, Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter in Bentonville, Arkansas, Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County in Rogers, Arkansas, Peace at Home Family Shelter in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Northwestern Memorial Hospital Group in Chicago and the Lakeland Regional Hospital, Florida.

For more information about Yowie Group visit www.yowieworld.com.

About Yowie

Yowie is best known for its flagship product, the Yowie surprise inside chocolate. Each Yowie product is created in the shape of the Yowie characters and contains limited-edition collectible animal toys and a full color leaflet featuring a picture of the real-life animal, its profile and level of endangerment. Our social media channels and website allow collectors to learn more about the animals and their world while having loads of fun through games and competitions. The combination of tasty, clean-label treats, fun animal toys and a digital platform encourages kids to learn about the natural world and understand its need for protection. Yowie surprise inside chocolates, Yowie Bites and Yowie Gummies are available in more than 30,000 retail outlets across the U.S. For more information visit www.yowieworld.com.

