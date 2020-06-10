

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) announced Wednesday that revenue for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 is expected to be reduced by 90 percent compared to the year-ago quarter as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



System-wide capacity is also projected to be down 85 percent, compared to the June 2019 quarter.



The airline expects the recovery in international demand to lag domestic demand. It added 100 additional domestic flights in June and plans to continue to rebuild its schedule in the September 2020 quarter as demand returns.



However, the company added that it cannot assure that it will be able to achieve the guidance or targets set forth.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DELTA AIR LINES-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de