

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell (HON) and Dimer LLC have entered a partnership regarding an ultraviolet cleaning system that will significantly destroy certain viruses and bacteria on airplane cabin surfaces. The UV Cabin System costs less than $10 per use. Honeywell is accepting orders for the System now with the first shipments coming in July.



Dimer and Honeywell have entered into a worldwide, exclusive license as part of a strategic partnership for Honeywell to produce, advertise and sell portable UV technology devices for use within the aerospace industry.



Honeywell said it is currently in discussions with multiple airlines and service providers for the UV Cabin System.



