WKN: A0B733 ISIN: NO0010081235 
Tradegate
10.06.20
16:14 Uhr
1,852 Euro
+0,149
+8,72 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
PR Newswire
10.06.2020 | 15:58
111 Leser
Nel ASA: Receives Purchase Order for a 2.5 MW PEM Electrolyser in Europe

OSLO, Norway, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nel Hydrogen US, a subsidiary of Nel ASA (Nel, OSE:NEL), has received a purchase order for a containerized 2.5 megawatt Proton PEM electrolyzer from a customer in Europe.

"We're proud that our customer decided to go for our Proton PEM containerized electrolyser solution to produce green hydrogen for mobility applications in Europe, and look forward to support them in their ventures," says Raymond Schmid, Market Development Director, Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser.

The value of the purchase order is in excess of USD 3 million, and the electrolyser is scheduled to start producing green hydrogen in the spring of 2021. Additional details on the project will be provided at a later point in time.

About Nel | www.nelhydrogen.com

Nel is a global, dedicated hydrogen company, delivering optimal solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy. We serve industries, energy, and gas companies with leading hydrogen technology. Our roots date back to 1927, and since then, we have had a proud history of development and continuous improvement of hydrogen technologies. Today, our solutions cover the entire value chain: from hydrogen production technologies to hydrogen fueling stations, enabling industries to transition to green hydrogen, and providing fuel cell electric vehicles with the same fast fueling and long range as fossil-fueled vehicles - without the emissions.

For additional information, please contact:
Jon André Løkke
CEO
+47-907-44-949

Bjørn Simonsen
VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communication
+47-971-79-821

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nel-asa/r/nel-asa--receives-purchase-order-for-a-2-5-mw-pem-electrolyser-in-europe,c3131772

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/115/3131772/1262140.pdf

Release

© 2020 PR Newswire
