C5 Capital Invests in Emergency Technology Company RapidSOS

- This investment comes from C5 Impact Partners LP, C5 Capital's impact investment fund focused on innovating inclusive, resilient and sustainable cities.

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- C5 Capital USA LLC ("C5 Capital"), the specialist investment firm that exclusively invests in the secure data ecosystem, including cybersecurity, cloud, AI and space, today announces it has participated in a $21 million funding round in RapidSOS, a New York-based emergency response technology company.

Working with over 4,700 public safety agencies globally, RapidSOS has developed the world's first emergency response data platform. The nation's 911 infrastructure dates back to the 1960's for landline phones, limiting emergencies to an analog voice call. Real-time data from connected devices and applications can save thousands of lives.

RapidSOS' technology links life-saving data from more than 350 million connected devices and mobile apps directly to emergency response centers and first responders, sharing real-time information such as a caller's name, location, and opt-in health information. This data is critical to helping emergency response centers accelerate their response, especially in the millions of emergencies where it is challenging for the caller to speak. As first responders globally are facing unparalleled challenges amidst COVID-19, RapidSOS technology has proved a crucial resource to many.

Michael Martin, CEO of RapidSOS, commented: "First responders are doing incredible work during this unprecedented pandemic. With this funding, we can further connect health information from the patient in need, to first responders on scene, all the way to hospital systems, driving our mission to create a safer, stronger future where technology and people work together to save lives. We are excited to work with C5 Capital, their expertise and network will be invaluable as we focus on expanding our international presence and operations."

Admiral Michael Mullen, Operating Partner at C5 Capital and 17th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, added: "911 and first responder systems are critical pieces of our global infrastructure. I'm excited by the partnership between RapidSOS and thousands of public safety agencies to digitize emergency response."

Paddy McGuiness, Operating Partner at C5 Capital and former UK Deputy National Security Advisor for Intelligence, Security and Resilience, pointed out: "RapidSOS' technology has the potential to modernize and even future proof the UK's emergency response system and to make emergency healthcare more effective and efficient. As an example, identity and healthcare data could be shared automatically from mobile callers and thus greatly increase the efficiency of ambulance callouts and admissions to Accident and Emergency units leading to better patient outcomes and significant savings of time and cost. There is a chronic gap between the citizen's experience in their general online life and that in Healthcare which is too often out of date and thereby creates unnecessary risks."

This investment has been made by C5 Impact Partners LP, C5 Capital's impact fund which is focused on data-driven technologies supporting inclusivity, safety, resilience and sustainability of cities and communities and demonstrates that the type of innovation and technologies that are needed to create urban resilience. This focus is aligned with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goal 11, (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

Zulfe Ali, Managing Partner at C5 Capital who leads C5's impact investments, commented: "RapidSOS' transformative technology, scalable business model and mission-driven culture represent the key elements we look for in our investment strategy. We are privileged to join an esteemed shareholder group and help support a highly talented management team to realize its ambition to enhance global emergency response systems."

Andre Pienaar, Founder of C5 Capital stated: "This investment in a cutting-edge technology company with direct and beneficial application to the healthcare sector, comes after the March launch of C5 Capital's Collective Cyber Defence for Healthcare initiative and industry alliance to tackle the unprecedented number of cyberattacks against the healthcare sector since the emergence of Covid-19, which has added an additional threat level to overburdened hospitals, clinics and research facilities. We are very pleased to partner with RapidSOS and look forward to collaborating on ways technology can solve significant social issues."

