First Light Capital Corp: First Light Capital Announces New CEO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / First Light Capital Corp. (TSX:XYZ) ("First Light" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that James Currie has joined the Company as a Director and as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Neil Currie has resigned from his role as Chief Executive Officer and Brayden Sutton has resigned from the Board of Directors, both in order to create the vacancies filled by James Currie. Neil Currie continues to serve as a member of the Board of Directors and in his roles as the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary.

James A. (Jim) Currie is a registered professional engineer with over 40 years of senior management, engineering and operations experience in the mining industry. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer of Equinox Gold, where, amongst other things, he led the construction team building the Company's Aurizona Mine in Brazil. Prior to that, Mr. Currie was the Chief Operating Officer of a number of small to mid-size mining and development companies, including Pretium Resources and NewGold Inc. Mr. Currie holds a Bachelor's degree in mining engineering from Queen's University and was the 2014 co-winner of AME BC's prestigious EA Scholtz Award for Excellence in Mine Development for his work on New Gold Inc.'s New Afton gold mine in B.C., which went into production in 2012.

In addition, the Company announces that it intends to postpone its annual general meeting and the filing of the executive compensation disclosure required pursuant to Section 9.3.1(2.2) of NI 51-102, which would otherwise be required to be filed on or before June 26, 2020. The Company is relying on the relief provided by British Columbia Instrument (BCI) BCI 51-516, Alberta Securities Commission Blanket Order 51-519, and Ontario Instrument 51-504.

