Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Holding(s) in Company 10-Jun-2020 / 14:57 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 1a. Identity of the issuer Renewi plc or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify): 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name STERLING STRATEGIC VALUE FUND S.A., SICAV-RAIF City and country of LUXEMBOURG registered office (if applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the 08/06/2020 threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Date on which issuer 10/06/2020 notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of % of voting rights Total Total number voting through financial of both of voting rights instruments in % rights of attached (total of 8.B 1 + (8.A + issuer to 8.B 2) 8.B) shares (total of 8. A) Resulting 6.06% 6.06% 800,141,536 situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of 5.01% 5.01% previous notificatio n (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rights % of voting of rights shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 Directive Directive Directive of 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) Directiv (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) e 2004/109 /EC) (DTR5.2. 1) GB0007995243 48,486,595 6.06% SUBTOTAL 8. 48,486,595 6.06% A B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % financial date Conversion rights that may be of instrument Period acquired if the vo instrument is ti ng ri gh exercised/converted. ts SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number % of date Conversion of of financ Period voting vo ial rights ti instru settlement ng ment ri gh ts SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation X is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) Name % of voting % of Total of both if it equals or rights if voting is higher than the notifiable it equals rights threshold or is through higher than financia the l notifiable instrume threshold nts if it equals or is higher than the notifiab le threshol d 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information Place of completion Luxembourg Date of completion 10/06/2020 ISIN: GB0007995243 Category Code: HOL TIDM: RWI LEI Code: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 69058 EQS News ID: 1067643 End of Announcement EQS News Service

