Truckstop.com and Leonard's Express Bring Book It Now to Refrigerated and Dry Van Freight

Integration demonstrates Book It Now versatility for multimodal freight

BOISE, ID and FARMINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / Truckstop.com, the largest neutral freight matching marketplace in North America, and Leonard's Express an asset-based transportation provider specializing in refrigerated and dry van freight, announced today the integration of Book It Now into their transportation management platform.

"A lot of our refrigerated freight is perishable, so time is of the essence when moving those goods," said Troy Wiitanen, VP Logistics, Leonard's Express. "Adding Book it Now to our environment not only helps improve overall efficiency, it saves time when minutes count.

For more than 40 years Leonard's Express has been providing transportation solutions for a wide range of customers across a variety of industries including truckload, intermodal, refrigerated, warehousing and distribution. With more than 450 power units and 700 trailers, Leonard's Express serves the contiguous U.S. and Ontario

"Refrigerated trucking has plenty of challenges, so negotiating rates and booking freight shouldn't be one of them," said Trent Broberg, COO, Truckstop.com. "Working with Leonard's shows the multimodal versatility of Book It Now. From reefer to dry van, Book It Now helps brokers move more loads, grow their client lists, and increase their bottom line while giving carriers freedom to work with brokers they trust and receive an automated rate confirmation.

"Integrating with the Book it Now tool was very straightforward," said Kyle Slusser, Lead Software Developer, Leonard's Express. "The Truckstop.com integration team was extremely helpful and insightful when it came to questions and best practices for the integration. Their services allowed us to not only streamline the whole process of posting and booking a load, but also gave us the opportunity for tracking built right into the integration, which is very important right now.

For more information on Truckstop.com please visit www.truckstop.com. For more information on Leonard's Express please visit www.leonardsexpress.com.

About Truckstop.com

For nearly 25 years, Truckstop.com has been a trusted partner for carriers and brokers in the spot market, giving them tools to be successful and efficient through the entire freight lifecycle. As the internet's largest neutral freight marketplace, Truckstop.com provides the scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers the freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their business. Whether on the road or in the office, Truckstop.com is the single source for products and solutions for the entire freight lifecycle. To learn how Truckstop.com is helping move our industry forward, visit: www.truckstop.com.

About Leonard's Express

Leonard's Express is a family owned asset-based transportation provider located in Farmington, New York with offices located throughout the United States. We provide transportation solutions for a wide range of customers that encompass many industries. With our nationwide footprint of offices, we are prepared to tailor a solution to fit your specific supply chain needs. With our state of the art technology and our dedicated staff, Leonard's Express is willing and able to provide you and your company with dependable, diversified and creative solutions that are responsive and cost-effective

Leonard's Express Inc fleet consists of over 450 power units and over 700 trailers offering refrigerated and dry van service, moving over 15000 shipment per month. We service all 48 states as well as the province of Ontario. If you are moving cross town or cross country leave your transportation needs to us.

Contacts:

Truckstop

www.truckstop.com

Matt Stubbs

mattstubbs@truckstop.com

Leonard's Express

www.leonardsexpress.com

Michael L. Riccio

Mike.riccio@leonardsexpress.com

SOURCE: Truckstop

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593415/Truckstopcom-and-Leonards-Express-Bring-Book-It-Now-to-Refrigerated-and-Dry-Van-Freight