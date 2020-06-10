Future Market Insights: COVID-19 turns Consumers into Fitness Enthusiasts, Sales of Energy Drinks Skyrocket in the near-term; Trajectory to Remain Positive across the Forecast Period

Increasing consciousness about good health and immunity have transformed the energy drinks market from a niche market to a mainstream success. Moreover, consumers' penchant to experiment compels them to experiment with different flavor combinations, enabling vendors to maximize their product sales.

PUNE, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / The global energy drinks market is slated to embark on a positive growth trajectory, expanding at a healthy CAGR between 2020 and 2030. Consumption of energy drinks has significantly augmented since the beginning of the 21st century as they enhance physical performance during any strenuous outdoor activity, most particularly during sports.

Imbued with caffeine and other dietary supplements, energy drinks have been a staple amongst adolescents and young adults. Moreover, preference for vegan and natural products is prompting consumers to opt for healthier beverages, augmenting the energy drinks market significantly. Energy drinks with fruit concentrates are especially popular, attributed to the presence of antioxidants.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded itself, there has been an increase in the general level of maintaining physical and mental fitness among people across the world. Remaining fit is directly proportional to the development of a robust immune system. For this, consumption of a healthy diet is very essential.

There is a perception amongst consumers that consumption of energy drinks helps achieve this objective due to the presence of antioxidants and other energy boosters. Consequently, sales have peaked in the U.S and Western Europe. Tapping into this trend, vendors are exploring opportunities to introduce immunity-boosting energy drinks, especially in the ready-to-drink (RTD) category.

"Increasing awareness about excessive sugar consumption leading to multifarious health problems has prompted people to switch to healthier food and beverage options. The perceived notion that energy drinks contain comparatively less sugar than conventional soft drinks is augmenting their consumption, prompting manufacturers to introduce different flavors and formulations to appeal to individual taste buds," infers a prominent analyst at FMI.

Global Energy Drinks Market- Key Takeaways:

E-commerce channels shall emerge as the most convenient marketing channel for energy drinks, attributed to social distancing in the wake of COVID-19;

Beverage customization based on different flavors will provide major traction to the energy drinks market as consumers are becoming increasingly adventurous and promiscuous to acquire multi-sensory experiences;

Europe remains the dominant energy drinks market due to a large population pool opting for healthier options in the wake of rising prevalence of chronic diseases; Asia-Pacific will emerge as a lucrative hub due to rising awareness about the benefits of functional beverages;

The global energy drinks market is poised to expand at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Global Energy Drinks Market- Key Driving Factors:

Enhanced access to information about the benefits of energy drinks by virtue of enhanced digital literacy among consumers is favoring the energy drinks market;

Eye-capturing packaging and product promotion through innovative advertising as well as introduction of novel flavors is enhancing the value of energy drinks;

Emerging economies such as India and China offer significant market penetration opportunities as people are becoming more aware about the surging popularity of energy drinks and are willing to experiment with them.

Global Energy Drinks Market- Key Restraints:

Concerns over the presence of synthetic food additives and contaminants in developing economies is limiting consumption of energy drinks in countries such as India;

High-caffeine content in most beverages have raised questions about their effectiveness in imparting health benefits, limiting their consumption;

Hostile press coverage about the detrimental effects of energy drinks overshadows the beneficial ones, limiting market prospects.

Anticipated Impact of the COVID-19 Outbreak

Since its declaration as a pandemic by the World Health Organization, the COVID-19 outbreak has radically transformed the business landscape. Major distortions in supply chain management and production cycles were observed across several industries. Additionally, nationwide lockdowns disrupted logistical arrangements, rendering it difficult to avail manufacturing goods.

At the same time, certain industries recorded less severe impacts. These include pharmaceuticals and food & beverages, as these are considered essential services. The energy drinks sector has especially benefitted during the pandemic, attributed to increased demand from consumers.

According to W.H.O's guidelines, the overall sugar consumption during the pandemic should be less than 5% of total energy intake for adults, and recommends fruits or fruit-based supplements in case of cravings for something sweet. Capitalizing on this trend, energy drink vendors have attempted to leverage the production of fruit-based beverages with high nutritional content and reduced added sugar.

Use of online platforms to purchase energy drinks has especially provided a major boost to the market, prompting companies to invest in enhancing their digital marketing platforms. In the post-pandemic scenario, consumers will increasingly prefer healthy beverages which will encourage players to concentrate on nutrition-rich drinks, leveraging growth prospects.

Competition Landscape

The global energy drinks market is highly fragmented, characterized by the presence of over one hundred companies attempting to acquire a competitive edge by focusing on innovative and personalized packaging, introducing innovative flavors, incorporating clean label ingredients and digital marketing.

Some prominent players in the market include, but are not limited to, the following: Monster Beverage Corporation, Kraft Foods, Inc., PepsiCo Ltd., Red Bull GmbH, Asia Brewery Inc., Unique Beverage Company LLC, Bomba USA, The Gatorade Company, Nestle S.A., Suntory Holdings Ltd., etc. Manufacturers are focusing majorly on the ready-to-drink category.

For instance, Monster Beverages recently announced the product launches of three Reign Inferno beverages, two Monster Ultra line extensions and a line of Monster 300. Moreover, it also offers the Java Monster Coffee+ energy drinks series with premium coffee and cream providing instant energy. Such product innovations are anticipated to provide a green signal to the energy drinks market over the years.

More about the Energy Drinks Market Report

FMI's 250-page market research report offers comprehensive and unbiased insights on the energy drinks market. The report incorporates historical as well as forecast data from 2020 to 2030 and is divided into five segments: by product type, by format, by flavor, by nature and by distribution channel. By product type, the market is segmented into caffeinated and de-caffeinated. In terms of format, the market is divided into shots, powder and ready-to-drink (RTD). By flavor, the market is segmented into unflavored and flavored (citrus, berries, mocha, pomegranate, apple, mint, blends (mix), cola, watermelon, chocolate and others). By nature, the market is divided into organic and conventional; and by distribution channel into B2B and B2C (store based retailing, hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, mom and pop stores, discount stores, specialty stores, independent small groceries and online retail). The market also includes a detailed regional analysis, incorporating the abovementioned segments. These regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, Oceania and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

