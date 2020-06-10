Future Market Insights: Changing notions of Masculinity Drives Market Growth of Men's Intimate Care Products, to Gain Positive Traction throughout the Forecast Period

Intimate hygiene has shed its effeminate overtones as the general level of personal hygiene has become prevalent. Men consider grooming an equally important exercise for maintaining an attractive and presentable image. Such changes in consumer perceptions are anticipated to elevate the men's intimate care products market to a higher pedestal in the future.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / Gender roles have undergone a paradigm shift since the past several decades. As generations progress, existing notions about personal care and hygiene are transforming simultaneously. Masculinity is no longer confined to the idea of mere toughness or muscle building, in the same way as femininity is no longer confined to beautification or docility.

In the present era of environmental changes and elevated pollution levels, intimate hygiene is a top priority of all consumers, irrespective of one's gender. Lack of proper hygiene is a major cause of several skin ailments and fungal or other pathogenic infections. To avoid this, spending on intimate hygiene has increased.

As cultural norms undergo paradigm shifts, there is greater acceptance of men willing to invest in intimate hygiene products, especially among the millennial generation. While the shift is gradual, the long-run will see an increased number of men extensively utilizing personal care products.

While being tough is still lauded as the primary masculine attribute, being well groomed has surmounted this trend. Based on these factors, the global men's intimate products market shall register a double-digit CAGR over the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. However, manufacturing shortfalls occurring due to supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19 may hinder growth prospects across the near-term.

"Tapping into the rapidly morphing gender perceptions, market players are leveraging their production by virtue of product innovations and extensive marketing strategies to attract potential male customers. This is significantly heightening revenue prospects and profit earning opportunities for these players," concludes an analyst at FMI.

Global Men's Intimate Care Products Market- Key Takeaways

Increasing emphasis on digital marketing is anticipated to bolster the men's intimate care products market, attributed to a large online customer base;

East Asia emerges as the kingpin in the men's intimate care products market, attributed to a strong market presence of prominent players in the region; South Asia shall emerge as a lucrative hub due to changing cultural perceptions;

Shaving care, wipes and creams/moisturizers are expected to sell like hot cakes, attributed to the fact that a majority of the men spend on skincare;

A CAGR of more than 10% is predicted for the men's intimate care products market during the forecast period.

Global Men's Intimate Care Products Market- Key Driving Factors

Market players are increasingly recruiting male celebrities to expand their product outreach to potential customers and stimulate greater demand.

Expenditure on innovative marketing strategies and awareness campaigns regarding the importance of maintaining intimate hygiene are leveraging the men's intimate care products market.

Specific male grooming clubs and salons are becoming commonplace, driving market demand for male cosmetics and skin care products.

Global Men's Intimate Care Products Market- Key Restraints

Although cultural perceptions have changed, several countries still frown upon on the idea of men's intimate care products owing to the prevalence of conservative notions of masculinity, restricting market penetration.

Limited shelf space for male care products due to limited production is hindering the growth prospects of men's intimate care products market.

Anticipated Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has leveraged the usage of personal hygiene products. This is in the wake of maintaining a clean, safe and sterile environment in order to contain the spread of the deadly pathogens. Basic hygienic practices such as hand washing and sanitizing and frequent bathing to remove any pathogens attached to the body have become commonplace.

This new awareness has also uplifted the demand for specific personal care products. Demand for products such as intimate wash for skin care, creams and moisturizers have registered an uptick throughout the duration of the pandemic. However, supply chain disruptions have generated shortfalls in the demand-supply equations as manufacturing units have been operating at reduced capacities, resulting in restricted output.

However, with several countries easing lockdown restrictions, factories are reverting to their normal capacity, bridging the demand-supply gap. Moreover, digital marketing has taken precedence over traditional marketing, allowing vendors to reach a wider customer base. Online shopping platforms such as Amazon and eBay have provided a hot bed for the sales of men's intimate care products.

Additionally, growing e-commerce platforms will provide a greater level of comfort while purchasing these products. Thus, while the short-run projections may stunt growth, the overall forecast for the men's intimate care products market is slated to remain positive in the future.

Competition Landscape

The global men's intimate care products market is characterized by the presence of a plethora of vendors, making the market quite fragmented. Domestically, a host of new players are entering the market. Some prominent players include, but are not limited to L'Oréal S.A., Reckitt and Benckiser, Colgate Palmolive, Procter and Gamble, Church & Dwight, Godrej Industries, Coty Inc., and Natura & Co., among others. Product launches, celebrity endorsements, digital marketing, promotional activities and research & development provide firm foundations for a robust market presence. For instance, L'Oréal S.A. signed up the famous James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan as the company's male care products brand ambassador since 2008. Due to this, the market penetration of men care products has increased markedly.

