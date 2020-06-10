Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a complimentary proposalfor more insights into our solutions portfolio.

"Leading players in the industrial equipment manufacturing sector are facing predicaments such as lack of insight into the supply chain, resource management issues, and engineering challenges," says a market research expert from Infiniti Research.

Engagement Overview:

The client is a European industrial equipment manufacturer and supplier. The client's unstructured approach to inventory management hugely impacted the company's overall sales rate. This even increased churn rate by 27%. Subsequently, the company witnessed a huge dip in their profit margin and started losing market share to their competitors. The client, therefore, realized the need to leverage inventory forecasting solution and approached the experts at Infiniti Research. With Infiniti's inventory forecasting solution, they wanted to reduce inventory errors, better plan supply chain requirements, and efficiently allocate resources.

Other key objectives of the client were:

Objective 1: Efficiently plan the inventory operations and supply industrial machinery according to the market demand

Objective 2: Forecast the demand for products in advance and better manage the workforce

Objective 3: Reduce risks in supply chain operations

Our Approach

The experts at Infiniti Research followed a three-phased approach to inventory forecasting. In the initial phase, the experts analyzed in detail in the equipment manufacturing industry in Europe and identified regulations and changes that impact the business operations. The next phase involved analyzing the sales rate of the top industrial manufacturers in Europe. This phase of the inventory forecasting engagement helped the client to understand the peak periods for industrial machinery. In the last phase, the experts identified constraints that impede the production process of the company.

Business impact of the inventory forecasting solution for the industrial equipment market client:

By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client was able to enhance the sales rate and reduce operational costs by 27%.

By leveraging Infiniti's market intelligence solution, the industrial equipmentmarket client was also able to:

Streamline their supply chain structure to meet the evolving market demand

Make informed business decisions and understand the spikes and dips in machinery demand

Increase revenue opportunities and reduce inefficiency

Better plan the supply chain, efficiently allocate resources, and manage customers' needs and requirements

