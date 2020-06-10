Elemica Announces David Muse as CEO

Will Drive Elemica's Long-Term Vision and Strategy to Provide Innovative Supply Chain Solutions to Global Enterprises

WAYNE, Pa., June 10, 2020 — Elemica, the leading cloud-based Digital Supply Network for the global process industries, recently announced David Muse as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

In his new role, David will drive Elemica's long-term vision and strategy as the company continues to offer innovative and world-class software solutions to leading enterprise customers globally. Muse will also oversee daily operations and has been appointed to Elemica's board of directors.

"Elemica enables clients to achieve the visibility and interoperability needed for world-class supply chain operations. Elemica's suite of SaaS products is critical to connecting these leading global companies to their suppliers, logistics providers, and customers," David Muse said. "It's an honor to become CEO of this amazing, innovative company. I look forward to joining our team of talented and passionate professionals as we reinforce and enhance our customer relationships, building on Elemica's success, and seizing the opportunities that lay ahead of us. With our transformational technology and immensely talented team, Elemica's potential is limitless."

Muse brings to Elemica extensive global leadership experience in enterprise software and a proven track record of driving transformative growth. He was previously the President and CEO of Enviance, a leading provider of Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) software headquartered in Carlsbad, California. David was also COO of P2 Energy Solutions, the world's largest independent provider of software and data solutions for the upstream oil & gas industry.

David has served as a senior advisor in the software and technology sector for several of the world's leading private equity firms. His early career was spent in the industrial automation and software space, holding executive positions with Honeywell and Aspen Technology. In addition to his professional duties, Muse has served as an adjunct faculty member at Texas A&M University. He received his MBA from McCombs School of Business, University of Texas at Austin, and holds a B.S., Industrial Distribution from Texas A&M University.

The board of directors wants to thank Rich Katz, former CEO at Elemica, Inc. and one of the company's most influential leaders since 2009. Rich has played a significant role in building Elemica into the global organization it is today and has led the company's strategy, growth, and relentless pursuit of customer excellence for leading industrial companies across the world.

About Elemica

Elemica is the leading Digital Supply Network for global manufacturing industries. Elemica accelerates digital transformation by connecting, automating, anticipating, and then transforming inter-business supply chain processes for the products they buy, sell, move, and comply. Launched in 2000, customers process over $600B in commerce annually on the network. For more information, visit www.elemica.com .

