Naoryazdanfitness: Israeli Fitness Model and Coach, Naor Yazdan Is Inspiring Thousands Across the World Towards Health & Fitness

HOD HASHARON, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / If there is one common obsession that people across the world have, then it is health and fitness. Irrespective of age and gender, people are looking to get fit, lead a healthy lifestyle, and most importantly look presentable. Striving to have a great physique is no longer a hobby, but it is a dire necessity.

However, in today's fast-paced world, people hardly have the time to look after their bodies and maintain a healthy diet. They are mostly preoccupied with their workload, immense amount of stress, and other daily activities. Chronic diseases like diabetes, heart ailments, arthritis, etc. have become common. In this scenario, the concept of health and fitness is gaining more and more importance.

People have adopted the idea that one's body and mind are directly related, and have understood that a healthy and fit body has a huge role to play in factors like confidence, mental well being, better immunity, and an overall sense of empowerment. Hence, the fitness revolution! And, Naor Yazdan is leading this space with incredible credibility and passion.

Who is Naor Yazdan?

Naor Yazdan is a model and a fitness mentor based out of Israel. He has been in the fitness industry for the last 9 years. Apart from being a fitness enthusiast, Naor is also a motivator who is constantly pushing people to lead a healthier and fitter life through his online platform.

Here is a bit of Naor's background. The well-known fitness mentor grew up as a skinny kid, until the age of 20 when he first started focussing on his body, while he was serving the Israeli Army. During that process, Naor tried everything ranging from gyming at local centers, taking online classes, following a specific diet, etc. However, as nothing seemed to be working well, he started understanding the nuances of the human body and how it grows, by reading numerous books, taking up advanced courses, etc. Over the last 9 years, Naor has developed a fantastic

physique and has emerged as one of the leading fitness models.



His Philosophy

Naor's fitness role-model is the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger. However, he has his own unique approach to fitness and is not very inclined towards the common definition of fitness and bodybuilding.

'I am not interested in any of today's bodybuilders' shapes, it is too big, out of proportion. What I like is the old classic bodies, very aesthetic, that is what I aim for, and inspire my followers to do so. However, one has to be serious about it and dedicate a certain amount of time to achieve it. But I assure you that it's worth the effort. Not only you will feel better about your body, but it will also reduce the chances of having chronic diseases.' - Naor Yazdan

His Online Fitness Program

As of now, Naor Yazdan is sharing his knowledge about health and fitness with more than 100K people across the world with an aim to inspire and motivate them to consider fitness as a necessity and understand its importance in their overall well being. Moreover, he is also delivering fitness training through his personal website.

As a part of his online training modules, Naor provides the following:

A customized workout and diet plan tailor-made for each individual's unique body type.

Supplementation plans

Lifetime access to private advice and tips group.

24/7 Whatsapp and email support

A personal dashboard to track progress

You can know more about his fitness programs at https://www.naoryazdan.com/coaching

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/naor_yz/



