PRESS RELEASE: SAVE THE DATE: NACON CONNECT IS LIVE ON 7 JULY

Paris (France), 10 June 2020 - NACON is pleased to announce its first digital conference, NACON CONNECT, taking place on 7 July at 7PM CEST / 10AM PT. Following recent studio acquisitions and the creation of NACON, the company's games portfolio has been expanding with increasingly ambitious projects. This exciting event will feature a wide range of announcements, gameplay video presentations and a few surprises.

Join us on NACON's official channel on 7 July at 7PM CEST / 10AM PT to watch the announcements and provide your feedback live.



NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 8 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market and enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

