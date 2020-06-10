Bedford, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2020) - Atlantic Industrial Minerals Incorporation (TSXV: ANL.H) (the "Company") wishes to provide an update with respect to the filing of: (i) its audited annual financial statements for the year end February 28, 2020 and the related management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and (ii) its interim financial statements and related MD&A with respect to the interim period ended May 31, 2020. The Company will invoke the Nova Scotia Securities Commission blanket order No. 51-512 (the "Blanket Order") extending deadlines to file financial statements and related MD&A's. The Company is relying on the relief therein for its audited financial statements for the year end February 28, 2020, as required by Section 4.2 of National Instrument 51-102, the interim financial period ended May 31, 2020, as required by Section 4.3 of National Instrument 51-102 and the related MD&A as required by section 5.1(2) of National Instrument 51-102.

The Company estimates that the audited financial statements and the related MD&A for the year end February 28, 2020, will be filed no later than July 31, 2020, and the interim financial statements and the related MD&A for the interim period ended May 31, 2020, will be filed no later than August 14, 2020.

Until the financial statements and related MD&A's are filed, management and other insiders of the Company are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles of section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

Other than as previously disclosed by the Company, there have been no material business developments since the date of the interim financial stated for the interim period ended November 30, 2019 that were filed on January 27, 2020.

