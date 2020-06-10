Jaroid Henry: 23-Year-Old Helping Artist Earn 6 Figures Selling Their Artwork Online

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / Growing up against all the odds in a low poverty neighborhood with a mom on a very low income, Jaroid felt a need to make a difference. While living in one of New Orleans' most dangerous areas, with a very high crime rate, Jaroid knew he had to change his environment for himself and his family. At the age of 7, he discovered his love for drawing, which led him to stay out of trouble, spending most of his days in his sketchbook.

"I loved to draw, and still love it to this day. When I was younger, that's all I wanted to do. I would draw for hours. I preferred to stay inside and draw instead of going outside to play with my friends."

Jaroid's goal quickly realized that he wanted to be an artist when he got older. However, he also knew he wanted to be financially stable and it won't be easy going down the route of becoming an artist. But that's the only thing he wanted to do in life, so that didn't stop him from going after what he loved.

"I would study artists like Kaws, Kehinde Wiley, and Damien Hirst with the dream of having their success."

With him having that goal in mind and wanting to help his mother, he worked hard day and night perfecting his artistry. This resulted in him being accepted into one of the most sought after and respected high school art programs, NOCCA Louisiana's Arts Conservatory. This is where he began his visual art education.

"NOCCA was where I got my foot in the door and learned the basic skills of visual arts. I spent Monday through Friday at NOCCA and I would often stay after class to learn more."

After graduating from NOCCA, Jaroid went on to attend Kansas City Art Institute on a full scholarship. At this point, Jaroid knew he was on track to have his dream fulfilled. However, while attending Kansas City Art Institute, Jaroid began to discover many hidden secrets that lie within the art industry. Finding out that many galleries were doing shady business and the art industry as a whole was similar to a dictatorship, not giving every artist an equal opportunity for success led Jaroid wanting to make a difference.

"The industry wasn't designed for artists to succeed, especially if you didn't come from wealth or have big names backing you up."

He began to get discouraged, which led to him dropping out of art school with a new motive to make a difference. After leaving art school, Jaroid made it his focus on helping visual artists achieve success independently.

"Being a young guy with no wealth or big names backing me, I knew my chances were slim to none. However, what mainly led to my decision to leave art school was the idea that all of the other artists who were in my same shoes will never have a chance at success. The industry is designed for very few artists to succeed. Which hints to the name Starving Artist."

Upon leaving art school, he spent the next four years studying the most successful independent artists of today's time. After consistent research, in 2018, Jaroid helped his first artist achieve $27,000 within two months of working together using Facebook ads.

"I haven't been creating much art due to me working a full-time job and studying other artists in my free time. Therefore, once I felt that I've cracked the code, I knew it'll be better to test my knowledge with someone who's been creating art consistently. I met a guy on Facebook, who was very talented. We began working together and within the first 2 months, his art sales skyrocketed."

At this point, Jaroid knew he cracked the code on what it takes to succeed as an artist. However, he also knew many artists wouldn't have the funds to spend on Facebook ads. Therefore, Jaroid went on to find an organic method to help artists succeed. This was the key! If he could help artists sell their artwork organically, he knew he would make a difference in the art world. He just needed to get his message across to artists.

"Putting myself in other unknown artists' shoes, I knew they wouldn't have the funds to spend on ads because I didn't have the funds to spend on ads. It's similar to when Bill Gates first released his computers. They were great, but no one could afford them, which made them almost worthless until he was able to make the computers more accessible to the average household. So, I focus on mastering organic techniques, which were a game-changer. Knowing that if an artist follows my exact strategies, they could become financially free without needing any galleries or collectors was a beautiful thing!"

By the end of 2019, Jaroid helped multiple artists earn $10,000 in a single month, but there were still many artists finding this to be surreal. This led to many artists thinking it was a complete scam. However, after working with a few recognized names helped prove that he was the real deal.

Going into 2020, Jaroid has helped an artist earn $19,000 in a single month and even had $7,000 days selling their artwork. After helping many artists earn over $10,000 per month and selling over $100,000 within the first few months of 2020, it's safe to say that Jaroid Henry is redefining what it means to succeed as a visual artist.

Now, Jaroid has an online program teaching artists how to earn a living through their art without the need for galleries or collectors. Today, Jaroid has worked with over 100 visual artists. He prides himself on getting results for visual artists and helping them achieve their financial goals. Inside of Jaroid's program, you can find out how to grow your following online, get your art in front of your target audience, and turn your audience into buyers.

"I like to take the time out to have a strategy session with each individual to see if I can help them achieve their financial goals through their art. If I don't believe that I can help them achieve their goals, I won't bring them on board. The most important thing in my program is to provide results."

Jaroid's passion and mission are to help visual artists increase their income, impact, and influence.

"I help artists because there are so many artists out there that want to follow their dreams but believe that succeeding as an artist is unrealistic. These beliefs come from those who surround us saying things such as "you need to get a real job" or "you can't make any many from art." One thing about artists is that those who genuinely love to create will create whether the money is there or not. So, they might as well get paid for doing what they love to do."

When asking him if there's any advice he would like to share with artists, he says, "First thing, as artists we need to stop setting our goals so low. Almost every artist I talk to set their goal at $1000 to $2000 per month. $2000 per month is not sustainable in today's time. However, we aim low because we don't believe it's possible to achieve more. When you aim higher and believe you can achieve that goal, that's when you do. Second, learn from someone who already has the knowledge. I have a mentor that taught me everything I know. Attempting to succeed alone with no proper guidance will only lead to years of headache and failure."

Jaroid's goal is to help 1 million artists become financially independent creating art.

Jaroid's goal is to help 1 million artists become financially independent creating art.

