Blockchain Insights: Monies Bank Launches Nexus Ecosystem; Exceeds 10 Million Users

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / Since Facebook launched Libra, which deeply influenced the global financial market, the headlines about blockchain and digital assets have become increasingly fierce. DCEP, a digital assets being studied by the people's Bank of China, has pushed the wave to an unprecedented level.

It can be said that DCEP and Libra have improved the public's awareness of blockchain and digital assets, and made a landmark stroke for enterprises and individuals to accept the application of blockchain technology in finance, which is an inevitable outcome of the development of science and technology.

Especially in nowadays, digital economy, future payment and encrypted finance also show vigorous and strong vitality with its unique advantages of fast, convenient, safe and zero contact, which makes the public realize the urgency of digitalization.

Although it has long been the consensus of all countries in the world that digital assets enters the financial field, it is believed that every country is stepping up the pace of research on how to control it.

At present, there are two major trends. One is technology flow and infrastructure construction. For example, Huawei, Netease, Ant financial and other companies in China are all speeding up their entry into the financial public chain field. First, a large-scale enterprise will do a good job of infrastructure and technology development platform combining Internet and blockchain to supply the b-end of the financial industry with extension and innovation at the application level and product level.

The other is the industrial flow. It is the most successful blockchain and financial gateway to open the whole encrypted financial industry chain through a killer blockchain payment product. As a result, it has created a new force with a market value of more than 100 billion US dollars - a new company represented by Bitpay, Coinbase, Dizpay and other well-known foreign blockchain payment service providers is breaking visa and pay The monopoly of traditional payment giants such as pal replaces the existing inefficient cross-border payment and settlement system and promotes the development of trade and investment.

First of all, Bitpay, which is widely recognized by the community, is famous for its services of exchanging traditional legal currency for encrypted currency. At the same time, it also provides a large number of services that cannot be provided by other digital wallets, such as purchasing Amazon Gift Cards, cooperating with Coinbase, and integrating business forms such as visa card of encrypted currency in the United States.

In 2018, Bitpay was recognized by the New York financial regulator as the first payment processor to obtain a bit-license (business license for virtual currency activities).

Second, Coinbase is the first regular cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, providing trading services for 25 states, including New York and California. It is one of the few licensed electronic currency and currency conversion institutions. It has been legally licensed by state regulators in the United States.

Finally, Dizpay, which provides businesses with digital assets payment services from all over the world, is easy to connect, 10 minute cross-border payment, safe and reliable. Through cooperation with the global mainstream digital assets exchanges, Dizpay can quickly settle mainstream cryptocurrencies such as US dollar, euro, yen, RMB or stable currency, bitcoin, Ethereum, etc, which makes it an excellent choice for financial investment enterprises and foreign exchange brokers.

Obviously, the top-level enterprises in the above industries are conveying an idea to people:

Today, a more fluid and universal crypto financial industry economy is emerging, and future payments should be as easy, cost-effective, and even more secure as sending text messages or sharing photos.

In the face of the vast blue ocean of digital economy, it is exciting that although the number of leading companies participating in it has increased significantly, but because blockchain + finance is still in a high-speed development stage, it is still unknown who can occupy the highland.

In this contest, of course, there are also some teams willing to try in a higher dimension, such as the super digital banking project Monies endorsed by aircraft carrier level entity enterprises and the heavy warehouse layout of monspace International Group, which takes Asia Pacific as the base and competes for the world.

Up to now, the number of users of Monies in the Asia Pacific region has exceeded 10 million, and the daily average UV can reach 2.5 to 3.5 million. In Malaysia, with a population of 5 million, the peak number of online users has exceeded 2 million.

Most importantly, in terms of the incremental market of the entire digital economy industry, the "phagocytic" ability of cryptofinance and blockchain payment to traditional banks is being demonstrated through giant whale projects like Monies.

Monspace, the parent company of Monies, was founded in Malaysia in 2014 and started with e-commerce. Since its establishment, under the leadership of Caiyun Lai, President of Monies, it has expanded its business territory according to the plan. Enterprise level projects such as manyun clinic, hotel industry, catering industry, manyun trust and Sports Medicine all have outstanding performance in their respective fields.

Relying on the power of carrier level traditional entity enterprises and relying on the parent company's multi-national entity industries in Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and other countries, Monies has developed cross industry and global vertical and horizontal strategies since the beginning of its positioning, including the full business lines providing six directions of payment, finance, business application, social, entertainment and block chain bottom application to meet the diversified b-end and C-end users Business needs, and will implement rapid expansion plan.

According to the white paper roadmap, over the next two years:

Take the Monies digital bank as the flow center, and promote the layout of overseas markets such as China, South Korea, Japan, the United States, Russia, Canada, etc.

Build 15 million user cities around six ecological businesses;

On the basis of holding 1, 4, 9 of the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission, fvr000746, frk000650 and other financial licenses of the Estonian financial intelligence agency, the bank continued to apply for 6 and 7 licenses of the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission, and actively took the license in the global scope, and walked out of the differentiated competitiveness in the global digital assets compliance business;

The Monies public chain is online, providing technology developers, cross-border payment and settlement users with an underlying platform support of anonymity, openness, fairness, motivation and autonomy.

In fact, the internationalization strategy and degree of globalization are the key reasons why Monies is favored by the top capital. For Monies, 2020 is the foundation year of intensive technology, fine products, deep community, vertical business and internationalization of users.

In the eyes of the outside world, it's a long way to go, but for Monies, it's already ready to take off. The four major deployments are step-by-step to build a global "carrier level" digital financial ecosystem.

Deployment I: Monies digital bank

Monies digital bank provides users with comprehensive financial services across the traditional financial and crypto financial fields, covering the whole world, including commercial banks, investment banks, asset management, trust and other services.

It is worth mentioning that the "water release" of the global central bank caused by the epidemic will bring some liquidity benefits to the encrypted assets, especially after the implementation of "zero interest rate" in the United States this year, the world will be in a state of low interest rate or even zero interest rate for a long time in the future. Compared with other financial assets, the encrypted assets should be a relatively periodic and valuable investment Capital target, so there is still a lot of room for encryption assets to rise in the future.

In line with the main business of Coinbase, bringing global asset allocation and value-added services to customers and institutions, especially encryption assets, is a strong point of Monies Digital Banking. In other words, this year will be the best time for business volume to break out.

In addition, Monies digital bank has the following differentiated Competitiveness:

1. The core members of the digital bank come from the international first-line quantitative hedge funds, and have carried out in-depth cooperation with the top hedge funds in the domestic futures market to ensure that the mainstream encrypted digital assets deposited by users can obtain α excess return higher than the market in Munich.

2. Different from traditional banks, all operations of digital banks are completed through smart contracts on the Monies public chain. All operations can be checked on the chain, reducing human participation, and asset management is highly transparent and decentralized.

3. As an asset management provider, digital banks have multiple asset supports, including legal currency, cryptocurrency, minerals, real estate, patent credit, etc., which are more secure and stable than a single asset and protect the security of customer assets in an all-round way.

4. The digital bank has a licensed exchange BICC and missimx, as well as an Estonian stock exchange license. It has its own digital assets platform in the encrypted financial market in Asia Pacific and Europe, which provides investors with more convenient, larger volume, better depth and smaller price difference digital assets trading services.

5. Unique decentralized growth system. Digital banks recruit 1000 super presidents from all over the world, participate in the expansion and management of Monies global business, build a healthy investment ecosystem, and share the bank operation bonus.

Deployment 2: Mpay payment ecology + MSc stable currency system

Today's electronic payment tools can't meet the anonymous needs of the public - internet payment and bank card payment are closely bound with the traditional bank account system, and from the current global payment infrastructure and business reality, limited by the complex international regulation and the huge difference in the legal framework of each country.

Based on blockchain technology, payment and settlement can bypass all kinds of central control, which is inherently transnational, not subject to any geographical restrictions, anonymous and tamper-proof, and can transfer funds to all parts of the world in a few minutes.

The rise of blockchain payment has been unstoppable, and the payment industry will change, so as to build a new payment pattern that is more inclusive, more real-time, more intelligent, more cross-border and more efficient.

