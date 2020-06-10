Company 960664: African American Medical Supply Business Owner Donates 20,000 Masks to the City of Chicago & Chicago Firefighters Union

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / Lucas Payne is the President of Force Medical Supply, a division of Force Energy Group based in the Chicago suburb of South Holland, IL.

In addition to the 10,000 masks Force's client donated to the City of Chicago, Force matched that donation and shipped 10,000 masks directly to the Chicago Firefighters Union president. That is a total of 20,000 masks donated today! It's Force's goal to get PPE into the hands of those who need it most.

For years, Force Energy Group has sourced LED lighting and other products direct from international manufacturers to provide factory direct pricing to consumers. Force Energy Group has utilized its resources and contacts around the globe to source, manufacture, and distribute Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

In late March, Force Energy Group joined the Illinois Essential Equipment Task Force created by Governor Pritzker. They formed Force Medical Supply, registered with the FDA and began sourcing, importing, and manufacturing personal protective equipment. Force's experience over the last 15 years of manufacturing and importing LED Lighting positioned them to find the highest quality products at the best prices available on the market.

Lucas Payne is considered to be a subject matter expert in Personal Protective Equipment. Force has avoided buying counterfeit goods and successfully navigated the market to find reputable suppliers and products.

To date, Force has shipped millions of gowns, gloves, hand sanitizers, and face masks to municipalities, state and federal government entities as well as businesses all across the United States. Some clients include The State of Maryland, The Federal Bureau of Prisons, Morris Hospital, and Dow Chemical to name a few. Force has also donated masks to the Archdiocese of Chicago, Saint Sabina, and Asis Home Healthcare, all who serve areas hardest hit by coronavirus in Chicago.

Lucas wants to remind people everywhere that we are still in the middle of a global pandemic. While he is proud to stand with the protesters, we must not forget how many lives have been lost to COVID-19. We want everyone to be safe as businesses reopen across the country.

"I believe we in the business community have a fundamental responsibility to engage in the fight to beat COVID-19 (coronavirus). I am particularly concerned about the most at-risk populations such as firsts responders, those who are sick at home and their caregivers, the homeless and other venerable populations. We want to make sure they get masks too and will focus our donation efforts to those people," said Lucas Payne

"Most of all we want to thank the doctors, nurses, health-care workers, front line workers, and first responders for your incredible service and sacrifice. We honor and appreciate you.

If your organization needs PPE, please visit our website www.ForceMedicalSupply.com

Contact:

info@forcemedicalsupply.com

Web: www.ForceMedicalSupply.com

Phone: 708-893-0238

"Be safe, protect yourself, and together we can conquer COVID 19!"

Related Images

Related Video

SOURCE: Force Medical Supply

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593471/African-American-Medical-Supply-Business-Owner-Donates-20000-Masks-to-the-City-of-Chicago-Chicago-Firefighters-Union