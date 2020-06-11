Aurwest Resources Corporation Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / Aurwest Resources Corporation ("Aurwest" or the "Company") (CSE:AWR) is pleased to announce it has granted incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate amount of 2,200,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.025 per share for a period of two (2) years from issuance to certain directors, management and consultants in accordance with the provisions of its rolling incentive share option plan.

The grant of options is subject to the policies of and acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Further information regarding Aurwest is available on the company's website of SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

AURWEST RESOURCES CORPORATION

Colin Christensen

President and Chief Executive Officer

For additional information please contact:

Colin Christensen

Telephone: (403) 483-8363

Email: cchristensen@aurwestresources.com

Website: www.aurwestresources.com

About Aurwest Resources Corporation

Aurwest is a Canadian-based junior resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold, silver and other precious and base metal properties in North America. The Company currently holds a 100% interest in the Stellar copper/gold Project, located approximately 25 kilometres southwest of Houston British Columbia. The Stellar project consists of the Stellar claims (3,174 hectares) and the Buckley claims (15,317 hectares).

Forward-Looking Information

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements". Forward looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with the applicable laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Aurwest Resources Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593506/Aurwest-Resources-Corporation-Announces-Grant-of-Incentive-Stock-Options