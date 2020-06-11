Technavio has been monitoring the global robotic vacuum cleaner market size and it is poised to grow by USD 3.7 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Electrolux, Dyson Ltd., ECOVACS Robotics Co. Ltd., ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd., and iRobot Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Changing lifestyles and the growth in tech savvy population has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Residential Sector
- Commercial Sector
- Type of Charging
- Manual Charging
- Automatic Charging
- Application
- Vacuum Cleaning Only
- Vacuum Cleaning and Mopping
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South Americ
Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our robotic vacuum cleaner marketreport covers the following areas:
- Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size
- Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Trends
- Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the emergence of Internet of Clean (IoC) as one of the prime reasons driving the robotic vacuum cleaner market growth during the next few years.
Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the robotic vacuum cleaner market, including some of the vendors such as AB Electrolux, Dyson Ltd., ECOVACS Robotics Co. Ltd., ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd., and iRobot Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the robotic vacuum cleaner market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist robotic vacuum cleaner market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the robotic vacuum cleaner market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the robotic vacuum cleaner market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of robotic vacuum cleaner market vendors
Table Of Contents :
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Residential sector Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Commercial sector Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Vacuum Cleaning Only Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Vacuum Cleaning and Mopping Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE OF CHARGING
- Market segmentation by type of charging
- Comparison by type of charging
- Manual Charging Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Automatic Charging Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by type of charging
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Emergence of low-cost robotic vacuum cleaners
- Internet of Clean (IoC)
- Increasing adoption of robotic vacuum cleaners at airports
- Additional features in robotic vacuum cleaners
- High demand for energy-efficient devices in Europe
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- AB Electrolux
- Dyson Ltd.
- ECOVACS Robotics Co. Ltd.
- ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd.
- iRobot Corp.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sharp Corp.
PART 16: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
