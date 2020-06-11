Technavio has been monitoring the global endpoint detection and response market size and it is poised to grow by USD 7.67 billion during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is moderately fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. AO Kaspersky Lab, Carbon Black Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Cylance Inc., FireEye Inc., McAfee LLC, RSA Security LLC, Sophos Ltd., Symantec Corp., and Trend Micro Inc, are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The growing adoption of cloud-based EDR has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Endpoint Detection and Response Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Endpoint Detection and Response Market is segmented as below:
- Deployment
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
- End-user
- Enterprises
- Individual Customers
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Endpoint Detection and Response Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our endpoint detection and response market report covers the following areas:
- Endpoint Detection and Response Market Size
- Endpoint Detection and Response Market Trends
- Endpoint Detection and Response Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the integration of AI into EDR software as one of the prime reasons driving the endpoint detection and response market growth during the next few years.
Endpoint Detection and Response Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the endpoint detection and response market, including some of the vendors such as AO Kaspersky Lab, Carbon Black Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Cylance Inc., FireEye Inc., McAfee LLC, RSA Security LLC, Sophos Ltd., Symantec Corp., and Trend Micro Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the endpoint detection and response market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Endpoint Detection and Response Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist endpoint detection and response market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the endpoint detection and response market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the endpoint detection and response market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of endpoint detection and response market vendors
