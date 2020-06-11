Technavio has been monitoring the global endpoint detection and response market size and it is poised to grow by USD 7.67 billion during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is moderately fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. AO Kaspersky Lab, Carbon Black Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Cylance Inc., FireEye Inc., McAfee LLC, RSA Security LLC, Sophos Ltd., Symantec Corp., and Trend Micro Inc, are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing adoption of cloud-based EDR has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Endpoint Detection and Response Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Endpoint Detection and Response Market is segmented as below:

Deployment On-premises Cloud-based

End-user Enterprises Individual Customers

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Endpoint Detection and Response Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our endpoint detection and response market report covers the following areas:

Endpoint Detection and Response Market Size

Endpoint Detection and Response Market Trends

Endpoint Detection and Response Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the integration of AI into EDR software as one of the prime reasons driving the endpoint detection and response market growth during the next few years.

Endpoint Detection and Response Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the endpoint detection and response market, including some of the vendors such as AO Kaspersky Lab, Carbon Black Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Cylance Inc., FireEye Inc., McAfee LLC, RSA Security LLC, Sophos Ltd., Symantec Corp., and Trend Micro Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the endpoint detection and response market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Endpoint Detection and Response Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist endpoint detection and response market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the endpoint detection and response market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the endpoint detection and response market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of endpoint detection and response market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Enterprises Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Individual customers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

Market segmentation by deployment

Comparison by deployment

On-premises Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cloud-based Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by deployment

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growth in IoT devices

Strategic partnerships and acquisition among vendors

Integration of AI into EDR software

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

AO Kaspersky Lab

Carbon Black Inc.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

Cylance Inc.

FireEye Inc.

McAfee LLC

RSA Security LLC

Sophos Ltd.

Symantec Corp.

Trend Micro Inc.

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

