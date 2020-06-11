Anzeige
DigiDrub: Children's Premium Apparel Brand Kinderkind Partners with Digidrub

Digital Agency DigiDrub will re-imagine Kinderkind's digital presence for domestic and international markets.

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2020 / Kids' premium apparel brand Kinderkind (www.kinderkindkids.com) have signed a strategic partnership with award winning Digital Agency, DigiDrub (www.digidrub.com) to re-imagine their digital presence and create a purposeful digital experience for their clients.

Kinderkind is currently carried by digital retailers, Macy's, Zulily, Gilt Groupe and Dopple.

"COVID has accelerated the adoption of digital channels." said, Urna Biswas, Director of Business Development of Kinderkind based in France. "We design and create fashionable, comfortable, quality clothing for children; however, we needed to accelerate our online presence for our present and future customers and make our brand more visible. We also intend to serve our customers with a relevant online experience which extends beyond our products in the US, Europe and Asian markets"

The multi-billion children's fashion market in the US is growing at double-digit growth and Kinderkind is positioned to be a recognized player in that space.

"We are excited at this opportunity to serve a distinct fashion brand like Kinderkind. We will be using modern user-friendly technologies, and algorithms for Kinderkind's customers to interact and transact effortlessly in the digital space." said, Aninda Bose, Managing Partner of DigiDrub.

"Our strategy is to build a frictionless experience for the digital buyer, and in the near future, we plan to incorporate Virtual and Augment Reality (VR/AR) for online customers to have an immersive experience of the brand", added, Subhadeep Datta, Director of Digital Marketing, DigiDrub.

About Kinderkind Kids:

Kinderkind is a premium children's fashion brand. They serve the US and international markets using a global manufacturing and distribution network. The company is headquartered out of New Jersey, United States.

Website: www.kinderkindkids.com

Contact

Hrid Biswas
hello@kinderkindkids.com

About DigiDrub

DigiDrub is an award-winning digital agency headquartered out of New Jersey, USA. The company helps organizations to brand and market better. The company uses proprietary and commercial artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) platforms, merged with creative and technology tools to build predictable outcomes for corporations.

Website: www.digidrub.com

PR Contact

Meghla Banerjee
Meghla.Banerjee@DigiDrub.com
Phone: +919674440899/+17329158530

SOURCE: DigiDrub



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/593533/Childrens-Premium-Apparel-Brand-Kinderkind-Partners-with-Digidrub

